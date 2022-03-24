PM tells the world the fight for gender equality must continue | Loop Barbados

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley says that gender equality globally may not be in close reach right now, but work and efforts must continue so that girls and women in the future have better chances and opportunities.

The first female prime minister since Independence in 1966 and the first president since Barbados transitioned to a parliamentary Republic, Mottley has pushed the envelope and understands that people would say she is an example of some of the gains achieved by women.

However, she answered the question posed to her on if transformed world order is attainable without full global empowerment of women, saying:

“We believe in the full worldwide empowerment of women, but we also recognise that what we face didn’t get their overnight and it’s not going to be cured overnight.

“It is good that we have seen in the last century, century and a half, a serious opportunity and pathway for women, what is not as good, is that it is still too narrow, and too much at the top without giving ordinary women the power of choice.”

And she continued saying that, “The ability to say ‘yes’ and ‘no’ is the most powerful thing that we can give a human being. There are too many girls and too many women who do not still have that power today, and therefore that must motivate us all to vest in them that right.”

But as she responded, she added, “Do I believe that it will happen in 10, 20, 30 years? Probably not, but you know the Talmud says we are not expected to complete the task but neither are we at liberty to resile from it so we shall continue to fight the battle for gender equality.”

Prime Minister Mottley delivered the inaugural World Trade Organisation (WTO) Presidential Lecture at the World Trade Organization’s Headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, before taking questions from the audience.