PM Skerritt: Single Domestic Space would benefit CARICOM Loop Barbados

Dominican Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit wants to revive the Single Domestic Space, which allowed citizens of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) to travel freely between member states.

Skerrit, who is also the chairman of CARICOM, made the plea for the travel policy in his address at yesterday’s opening of the 45th Regular meeting of the CARICOM Heads of Government in Port of Spain.

“What is really preventing us from reviving the Single Domestic Space that once allowed our citizens to traverse freely across our Region? We have already tried and tested the Advanced Passenger Information System (APIS), which allows Immigration and Security personnel in each of our countries, full access to the details of every passenger boarding an aircraft or ferry. The APIS system also makes a nonsense of the continued use of ED forms,” Skerrit said.

“It is time to make intra-regional travel a joy rather than a hassle. Sixteen years ago, we showed considerable commitment and political will to allow our people to move freely through 10 Member States. It worked then; it can work now”.

Skerrit said the Implementation Agency for Crime and Security System (IMPACS) and the Regional Security System (RSS) would assist member states to prevent illegal migrants and transnational criminals from entering their jurisdictions.

Skerrit also wants CARICOM leaders to show “political will” to expand the categories for free movement of skilled workers “to benefit the growth and expansion of the regional economy and the spirit of our Community”.

“The reality is that in any free trade arrangement within an integration movement, there will be those who benefit more than others. We recognise this in our Revised Treaty. It is therefore incumbent upon us all, to strive to increase the ability of the less endowed to participate more fully in the trading arrangements,” Skerrit stated.

Skerrit said the region’s efforts to reduce the food import bill, which stands at over US$5 billion, by 25 per cent by 2025 depends heavily on a reliable and hassle-free intra-regional transportation network and he has therefore urged the private sector to take advantage of opportunities in the travel market.