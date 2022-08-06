PM showers praises on NCF, stakeholders for an ‘excellent’ Crop Over Loop Barbados

The sweetest summer festival Crop Over 2022 was a success.

Many fetes were sold out, and tourists from the region and around the globe were interspersed amongst the locals at every fete as well as on the road in costume for Grand Kadooment, but if that was not testament enough, Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley has put her stamp of approval on this year’s edition of the festival as well.

PM Mottley tweeted on Kadooment Day:

“The return of Crop Over and Grand Kadooment after two long years, marks a significant moment for Barbados. Thank you and congratulations to the @NCFBarbados and all stakeholders for an excellent return to form. To all, participating today or otherwise, enjoy yourself and be safe!”

And as one who knows how to throw a grand party herself, her Crop Over fete was back on the cards and according to attendees, it was a blast.

Even the High Commissioner to Barbados & Eastern Caribbean Scott Furssedonn-Wood was impressed. He tweeted:

“Well Barbados, your Prime Minister certainly knows how to throw a party! #cropover2022“