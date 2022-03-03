PM says political leaders must help region import less food | Loop Barbados

Food and water are poised to become the “oil” of the region says Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley.

The Barbadian Prime Minister made the comments during the closing press conference of the two-day CARICOM 33rd Intersessional Heads of Government Meeting.

Mottley stressed that regional leaders needed to recognise the need “to reduce the volume of imports while at the same time increasing the opportunities for our agriculture sector”.

She insisted that the region was capable of being self-sufficient, especially in the poultry sector. Mottley stated that the CARICOM member import “just over” $200 million US in poultry a year.

“We recognise we can also seek to position ourselves by 2025 to be self-sufficient in food stock for poultry whilst still having the capacity to export,” she said while adding that up to six countries in the region were poultry producers.

She also disclosed that the Government of Guyana had indicated that they need 25, 000 hectares for soy and corn production for poultry feed. Additionally, Surinam, Belize and Jamaica have indicated a willingness to venture into the market.

“By bringing everything together, it allows us for the first time to plan and to have some level of integration in terms of our production from the feedstock right back to the production of poultry,” Mottley continued.

Prime Minister Mottley maintained that the region has the capacity to produce and export ensuring food security but its growth lies in the hands of Caribbean leaders.

“It is not beyond the capacity of the region to urgently deal with the production of some of the things that we are importing but it requires political will. It requires bringing together the complexity of the issues from crop insurance and a climate crisis to access to financing to removing of the barriers, to insurance to technology and to access to the land and to a population willing to work the land to produce the goods.

“We believe that the infusion of technology and capital can make a huge difference,” she contended.

Touching on the rippling effects the Russia-Ukraine conflict will have on the Caribbean community, coupled with the disruptions in the international supply chain and the rising price of oil, Mottley called for the region to continue to invest in its neighbours.

“I am satisfied that we have the capacity with the agro-processing which is done in the region and for which there is a wealth market to expand that. Many of us see producers out of Trinidad and Jamaica and they occupy a lot of room on our shelves and they are exporting,” said the Barbadian Prime Minister

“We want to urge the region to move with absolute dispatch in being able to get the investment opportunities,” she added.

Host Prime Minister and CARICOM chairman John Briceno also supported Mottley’s sentiments saying: “There a lot of products that we can grow but we are not adding value to the product as opposed to just selling the raw product”.

“It can address the issue of food security but also that there is a market worth $6 billion in CARICOM and if we can capture 25 per cent by 2025, and then push to capture more of that market and keep the money within the region, it will create more opportunities, more jobs, grow the economy within the region as opposed to growing the economies within other areas,” he added.