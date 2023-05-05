PM says he learned about Brent Thomas matter via news reports Loop Barbados

Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago Dr Keith Rowley has denied Government’s involvement in the “abduction” of Brent Thomas, an authorised firearms dealer from Maraval, Trinidad, who was arrested in Barbados, and brought back to T&T last year.

Speaking at the Post Cabinet media briefing today, Thursday, May 4, 2023, the Prime Minister indicated that he first learned of the matter through media reports.

Acknowledging the views of “influential people” that Thomas’ return to T&T could not have happened without the knowledge or approval of “people at the top”, he said Cabinet does not direct police in their investigations.

Rowley said: “As Head of the Cabinet, I can tell you, without fear of contradiction that the Cabinet of Trinidad and Tobago had absolutely nothing to do with this matter.

“And, I’ll go further to say, notwithstanding what you might hear and fears that might be expressed by persons who claim to be in the know, let the records show that the Cabinet of Trinidad and Tobago is not in the habit of directing the police at any person or agency… police work was only directed by police officers in the police service.”

The Prime Minister added that anyone making claims to the contrary should produce evidence to back up their allegations.

He said, however, that the matter is a serious concern for him, and he’s “more concerned than ever”.

Rowley took note of the “effort” by some to draw the Government into the matter, including Opposition Senator Wade Mark. He said Mark was in the habit of tarnishing the country’s name “without a shred of evidence”.

The Prime Minister said the matter remains one for the court and the police.