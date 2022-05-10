PM says Barbados will help Cuba after explosion however possible | Loop Barbados

With the death toll still climbing after an explosion in Havana on May 6, Barbados is read to answer any call fr help from tragedy-struck Cuba.

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley expressed solidarity with the Government and people of Cuba, and offered any assistance Barbados can render, following the horrific explosion in downtown Havana on Friday.

Reports from the Cuban capital indicate that about two dozen individuals were killed and scores injured in the gas explosion at the historic Hotel Saratoga.

In a letter dispatched Friday to Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, Prime MInister Mottley said:

“Let me first express my sincere regret, great sadness and solidarity with you regarding the unfortunate gas-related explosion which took place in the centre of your lovely city Havana earlier today. I have heard the media reports, with accompanying frightening images, that confirm loss of life and great damage done.

“I understand the pain you must feel when unplanned and unwelcomed events, like this one today, occur. We often ask – why? Yet, these tragic events also build resilience and determination in us that help to both give strength to move forward beyond them and to take the necessary action to avoid them happening again.

“Let me assure you that Barbados stands ready to give any assistance you may need as you attend to this matter and I wish you every success in your response actions.”

Barbados has maintained an excellent friendship with Cuba, having established diplomatic relations 50 years ago. There are currently more than 100 Cuban nurses and doctors working with local authorities on island to combat COVID-19 still.