PM Rowley: CSME key to agri-forum objectives being realised | Loop Barbados

Trinidad and Tobago’s Prime Minister Keith Rowley reiterated a call for all to accept CARICOM as a “proper” Single Market and Economy as he warned that the objectives like those proposed as part of the Agri Investment Forum could run the risk of not being realized.

Rowley who joined several CARICOM Heads of State in addressing the opening of the Forum which opened in Georgetown, Guyana called for a more rigid focus to be placed on the Single Market and Economy.

“We cannot as a small economy fight against the winds that are buffering us as they did so poignantly during the COVID-19 worse days to still be operating on the basis of yours versus me and mine be yours,” Rowley told those in attendance.

The T&T Prime Minister feels that the region must understand what it needs to do if it has to be self-sufficient as well as export agriculture and its related products.

“Unless we get the appropriate investments, the scale at which we are required to perform will not be achieved,” Rowley said, “because the fundamental principles of economics, the economies of scale will always apply to us and therefore, Guyana’s role in giving CARICOM the opportunity to produce on the scale at which we can produce to be a participant in feeding ourselves is important.”

Rowley said too that there must be a serious focus on what needs to be done to increase production but warned that increasing production is going to disturb the status quo of the “current arrangements.”

“If it is not onboard and inboard, it is going to dominate the conversation of protection and we will not get it done,” Prime Minister Rowley warned.

The Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister also touted his support for a “single company register” across the CARICOM. This would see a company that is registered in one CARICOM state to be “deemed” registered everywhere in CARICOM. “That is a simple straightforward way of encouraging entrepreneurial recognition under the law and removing a lot of impediment, ” Rowley feels. This three-day forum and expo are expected to see discussions on all these issues.