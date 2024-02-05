PM pays tribute to Former Police Commissioner who left lasting legacy Loop Barbados

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley salutes the late Former Commissioner of Police Grantley Watson for his exemplary service rendered to the Police Service and his country.

With over 50 years of working to keep the island, residents, citizens and tourists safe locally and regionally, Watson left giant shoes to fill after his retirement and now in his passing.

The prime minister said in her tribute, “I recall that when my role as Attorney General and his as Commissioner of Police coincided at the dawn of the 21st Century, Commissioner Watson practised a style of leadership that not only commanded the respect of his force, but reassured Barbadians that criminals would never be allowed to dictate the quality of our lives. He led from the front, literally, was seen regularly on the street with his officers and understood the importance of communicating with the population.”

Watson was Commissioner of Police of the then Royal Barbados Police Force from 1995 to 2003. He reached the pinnacle in just under four decades and “distinguished himself as a lawman and administrator for whom excellence meant everything.

“There is no doubt that is why, twenty years after his retirement, his legacy remains a point of reference for those who now have the honour and duty of protecting Barbados and its citizens by maintaining law, order and stability here.”

PM Mottley said that by way of his service, the country is truly indebted to him.

“In fact, when you add to his 39 years in the RBPF the 13 years he spent as Executive Director of the Regional Security System, the debt that is owned to him by Barbados and the rest of the region becomes all the more significant. He served the Caribbean with distinction, with never a hint of unprofessionalism or corruption — leaving a record for all to emulate.”

The country’s leader sadly extended deepest sympathy to Watson’s family – his wife Janet, his daughter Tricia, and all other members of the Watson family on behalf of the Government and people of Barbados.

Watson passed away on Saturday, February 3, 2024, around 7pm. He died at his home with his wife Janet and daughter Tricia at his side.