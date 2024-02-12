PM Mottley wishes Ralph Thorne ‘the very best’, awaits move motivation Loop Barbados

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley says she is still in the dark on what motivated one of her members of parliament – Ralph Thorne, to cross the floor, but she sends him well wishes in his future endeavours.

Speaking at the Christ Church East Branch Meeting, held at St Christopher Primary School in Silver Sands, the Barbados Labour Party (BLP) leader said:

“I wish him all the very best and I wish that he finds whatever it is that he is looking for that we do not yet know.”

Having been in politics herself, 35 years this July, PM Mottley told the smattering of Party faithfuls from the constituency in attendance in the school hall and the audience online as the meeting was streamed, “I have not much to say on this matter, this afternoon.

The truth is that none of us can tell you why Mr Thorne has left

“It is unusual for a person to change sides once, but it happens. It is rare for a person to change a party twice but it also happens. But it is almost without comparison to change a party three times and I simply say that at some point we will be told the reasons.

“The truth is, that this year will be 35 years that Ralph first left the Barbados Labour Party. He ran twice for the Dems. In fact, when he left he ran for the Dems twice and he ran for the Barbados Labour Party twice. He lost twice when he ran with the Dems, and he won twice when he ran with the Barbados Labour Party.

“I can only assume that therefore, changing parties is easy come, easy go, and for many of us, that is not the case.”

I want to thank him for his service for the people

Making an assumption, the prime minister added, “But I assume that not because of my own reading but because of what has been heard” from on the ground in Christ Church East and Christ Christ South. She said that she spoke with persons in Oistins for four to five hours two Saturdays ago. “I heard from the people. I heard from you all along.”

But she stressed, “It is not for us to comment any further. The truth is that none of us can tell you why Mr Thorne has left.”

She said up to Sunday night, she was still unsure if the Branch Executive and the Christ Church South Branch knew. “I know the Chairman cannot tell us. I know that the General Secretary cannot tell us. And I know that I as political leader cannot tell you because I have not spoken to him and he has not spoken to me, nor [to] any of others, not the Branch Executive, nor the Branch.

“So let us give him the opportunity in the dignified way that we know how to do it in the Barbados Labour Party to be able to speak and when he does, we will better understand what his motivations have been, suffice it to say, that I want to thank him for his service for the people of Christ Church South and the Barbados Labour Party between 2018 and now.”