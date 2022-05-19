PM Mottley: We need policy to protect domestic food production | Loop Barbados

Prim Minister Mia Amor Mottley wants Caribbean nations to first tackle the regional and international issues that hinder or harm local farming practices and production.

“We need clean planting material, we need affordable inputs, we need to resolve the water issues driven by the groundwater crisis and the droughts as a result of climate, we need to be able to ensure that we have proper insurance for our farmers, we need to ensure that we can update and put in place the technical support in the fields, we need to adopt the suitable technology as I said for our young people to enhance productivity,” PM Mottley listed to her Caribbean counterparts this morning, May 19, at the opening of the Agri Investment Forum and Expo in Guyana.

The Prime Minister, who was at the time speaking on food and nutrition security and the CARICOM Single Market and Economy, spoke to the challenges already facing the region. She listed export restrictions on wheat, oats, and beef adding that these supply chain disruptions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine are here to stay.

“We have to take preemptive steps,” Mottley charged as the Prime Minister pointed out that the region “does not have the luxury to ignore” these challenges.

The Barbadian Prime Minister feels that the region needs to accelerate advocacy to remove international trade barriers that continue to “strangle” the region, the region is going to feed itself and also export, “we cannot expect our farmers to produce for us only in a crisis, they have to be able to produce all year round,” Mottley said, “and we face the hypocrisy of a world that continues to allow the most powerful countries subsidize domestic agriculture while the rest of us have to live literally play by rules that do not allow us to support our farmers when they most need the support.”

PM Mottley noted too that the region has been “arguing for 30 years” for special and differential treatment since the region has no capacity to “distort global trade in goods or services,” pointing out that the region has been unsuccessful in getting this addressed. The Prime Minister recalled that in her own country, Barbados, production dropped by 20 per cent since the establishment of the World Trade Organisation, “We cannot operate in these circumstances,” she pointed out, “we need policy space to protect our domestic food production and our regional production.”

The Agri Investment Forum is being held at the Arthur Chung Convention Centre in Georgetown Guyana. This forum will see panel discussions on various issues affecting food production in the region. Some 300 exhibitors are participating in the Exhibition which will be opened to the public later on Thursday until Saturday.