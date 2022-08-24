PM Mottley was not involved in a plane accident Loop Barbados

The Prime Minister’s Office is assuring Barbadians that Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley was not involved in any accident during her recent overseas trip.

Over the past two days, a number of local and regional outlets reported that a plane carrying Prime Minister Mottley and Guyana President Irfan Ali skidded off the taxiway after landing, prompting a response from emergency personnel.

The Prime Minister has explained that it is normal procedure for emergency appliances, including fire crews, and official vehicles that transport the president and his guests, to meet the plane on the tarmac.

What occurred at the Eugene F. Correa International Airport when she was there earlier this week was no different from what occurred on previous visits, Prime Minister Mottley said.