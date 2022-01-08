PM Mottley wants people to quit the election tampering talk | Loop Barbados

The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley at the Manifesto launch

General elections in Barbados have never been tampered with and such will not commence now.

Speaking briefly on this, as some parties and others in the society throw out accusations and cast aspersions since the snap call for Elections 2022, prime minister Mia Amor Mottley is today stressing as she has in the past, ‘not bout here’ when it comes to the idea of election fixing or vote tampering.

we have always known how to conduct our business and to do so with integrity

At the launch of the 33-page Barbados Labour Party (BLP) manifesto 2022 held at Island Inn and streamed on social media and YouTube, she did not use her familiar phrase but she said boldly:

“May God bless this nation and the integrity of this democratic process which many are trying to tarnish.

“But this is a country that has never had the need for intervention from anyone, be it observer or otherwise, because we have always known how to conduct our business and to do so with integrity and transparency and fairness.”

Barbadians will go to the polls on January 19, 2022. The date of the elections was announced on December 27, 2021.

Barbados’ last general elections were in 2018 and the BLP won all 30 seats.

