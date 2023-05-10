PM Mottley urges tourism stakeholders to become shapers not takers Loop Barbados

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley is challenging tourism stakeholders to take control of their destiny.

Delivering the feature address at the Caribbean Travel Forum at Sandals Hotel in Barbados on Tuesday, Mottley challenged the attendants to become shapers rather than takers.

In doing so, she challenged them to form a major Caribbean tour operator rather than depend on foreigners.

“Emancipate yourself from the mental slavery that sees you being a taker rather than a shaper. Nothing should stop you from leaving this country without agreeing to form a major Caribbean tour operator that is capable of marketing the Caribbean,” she said to those in attendance.

Mottley said for the region, which is the most mature tourism destination in the world, there is a need to play an active role in determining our future.

“For the most part this incarnation of tourism has been driven by foreign capital, has been driven by foreign airlifts, has been driven by foreign markets, has been driven by things that are exogenous to our development,” she said.

“And we can decide if that is important and certainly represents the foundation upon which we stand here today but is it sufficient to carry us forward? And if it is not sufficient to carry us forward, at what point do we pause, reset, recalibrate?”

Stating that the existing model has carried us as far as it can, Mottley said the Caribbean remains vulnerable to fluctuations and changes externally such as the bankruptcy of a major tour operator.

Mottley said we must see how best we can mobilise capital and investment within this region.

“Caribbean people remain happy to deposit their money in banks at 0.001 per cent effectively paying more bank fees than receiving any return on the monies invested in banks. Have we therefore exhausted opportunities for the mobilization of capital and the creation of financial instruments necessary to mobilise that capital not only in accommodations but attractions?” she asked.

Mottley noted that while the Caribbean is a more mature tourism destination than most, what we don’t have is the flow of capital on par to be able to refresh and ensure our product is modernised as quickly and as lavishly as others like the Gulf States.

The Prime Minister said we also have to ensure there is cooperation and partnership among the region’s airlines.

“If ever there was a time for cooperation and partnership across countries, across sectors, across almost every modality of how we function, it is now,” she declared.

Looking at the region’s source markets, Mottley questioned the belief that prosperity only exists in the North Atlantic.

She urged the region to look at Latin America where, she said, there are more family connections than most Caribbean people are aware of.

“We want others to come to the Caribbean for homeporting and cruising but they can’t get visas to go through the US or UK yet we continue to depend on them, rather than shaping our own destiny, rather than having the air services agreements that would allow the Middle passage of the 21st century to be shaped by us rather than the Middle Passage to be a scurrilous, awful record of what others did to us,” she said.

Acknowledging that the shortage of labour is a global problem that also affects the Caribbean particularly because of COVID, Mottley said she called for a national conversation between labour, capital and hospitality workers.

“The notion of short-term contracts and long-term probation is no more acceptable to a worker in the hospitality industry as is merciless interest rates to the owners of capital. Each of you face challenges and constraints and each of you must find a way of working together to share the burden and share the bounty and it starts first and foremost with respect and tangible sharing in ways that incentivize people to be the best,” she said.

Stating that in reshaping the industry, there are uncomfortable conversations that need to be discussed.

For example, she said, persons of colour visiting the region are still not treated in the same way as those viewed as traditional tourists.

“It comes from the fact that we don’t recognise and accept that the first tourist is your neighbor,” she stated.

Mottley, an outspoken advocate for climate change, also said cooperation and partnership is needed since most of the Caribbean will suffer from a high climatic incident and water shortages which will affect the service offered to tourists.

The Caribbean Travel Forum kicked off the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association’s annual Travel Marketplace which is being held in Barbados for the first time.