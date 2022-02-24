PM Mottley still wants to see roaming charges in CARICOM gone totally | Loop Barbados

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley happy that exorbitant roaming charges within the CARICOM space will soon be a thing of the past.

In her virtual remarks when the Declaration of St George’s – Towards the Reduction of Intra-CARICOM Roaming Charges was signed yesterday, February 23, 2022, in Grenada, PM Mottley said data and information have become the new oil that drives the new economy.

“We are resolved that we cannot build a modern Caribbean economy, we cannot forge a Single Market and Economic Space, we cannot develop a Pan Caribbean Market in digital services across education, culture, business, trade and finance if there are serious gulfs between our nations.

“We are already separated by the ocean. We are trying separately to deal with that through the building and air and sea bridges, but data bridges are absolutely critical and more so as a result of the pandemic.”

The Prime Minister says data and information and digital connectivity must be available, must be cheap and must be fast.

“In recent times I was heartened when CARICOM and in particular the CARICOM Commission on the Economy reported that in order to have greater efficiency within our Single Market space that we needed to create that single information and data space in our community.

“Within that space, our goal really is the elimination of roaming charges… plain and simple. In Europe, they’ve done it and the reality is our citizens would like to roam as if they were home because they are at home in the Caribbean community. This is our single domestic space.”

And she added that while this is a large step, the telecoms giants are still short of the ideal destination of eliminating roaming completely.

“We accept the first step of the journey is the commitment signed here by the telecoms providers offering new roaming arrangements where the charges are substantially lower and capped at reasonable levels at monthly commitments which most CARICOM citizens can easily and equally afford.”

The move will not take effect immediately though. Parties to the declaration agreed on an implementation timeframe between April to September 2022, giving consideration to the technical aspects of implementation and the public awareness campaigns that must take place.

Present for the signing ceremony for The Declaration of St George’s – Towards the Reduction of Intra CARICOM Roaming Charge were the Director of Government Affairs Digicel Group, Kieran Mulvey and Kurleigh Prescod, Vice President, South Caribbean Cable and Wireless Communications.