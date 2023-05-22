PM Mottley sends condolences to Guyana after school dorm fire tragedy Loop Barbados

In the wake of the mass casualty fire in Guyana, Prime Minister The Honourable Mia Amor Mottley has offered her condolences and pledged to support the Co-operative Republic of Guyana.

In a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office following the devastating fire that struck the Mahdia Secondary School, Mahdia, Guyana, late Sunday night, claiming the lives of 19 children, Prime Minister Mottley said:

“What has happened in Guyana is a tragedy that words simply cannot describe. It is a moment in which Barbados and entire Caribbean joins with Guyana in sharing their pain and loss. It is also a moment in which we rally with our Caribbean friends and family to aid in the healing and rebuilding process.”

Today, as reports continue to pour in about the tragedy, she added, “On behalf of the Govenrment and the people of Barbados, I offer my most sincere condolences and have offered to His Excellency, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, the Government and the people of Guyana, any support they will need during this painful and difficult time.”