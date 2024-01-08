PM Mottley sees no grounds for dismissing Deputy PM over cheque Loop Barbados

With the Democratic Labour Party (DLP) demanding walking papers for the Deputy Prime Minister of Barbados over a cheque written to her from a donor, Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley has stepped in and shut down any such calls, unequivocally refuting the claims of corruption and refusing to axe anyone over the matter.

There has been no criminal behaviour

In an address to the nation over the weekend, the prime minister stressed that this is not grounds for any dismissal.

The prime minister said she is speaking on the matter because the topic was running rampant through the society via social media and in the news. She said a recent statement [from the DLP] spoke on the actions of soliciting and accepting gifts that would lead to the dismissal of public officers from the public service under the General Orders.

However, she said this is not applicable under these circumstances.

PM Mottley said:

“I have spoken to the deputy prime minister [Santia Bradshaw] and she has been very clear in her response. Two points are critical. Number one, the cheque was not solicited by her, nor did she have prior notice of this delivery. And two, my friends, the cheque was not cashed.

“If I was in another place, I would say to you, on both counts, case closed!”

The legally-trained prime minister reiterated, “this matter is closed”.

Furthermore, PM Mottley listed, “There has been no criminal behaviour. There has been no breach on the part of the deputy minister of any law. And there is nothing that merits her dismissal.”

The leader of the DLP Dr Ronnie Yearwood was calling for the deputy prime minister to be fired after it was learnt that a cheque for the sum of $7,500 was made out to her name by a donor. Subsequently, Bradshaw issued a statement stressing that the cheque was donated without request and named for the purchasing of items to support a constituency-office-led Christmas hamper and outreach project for needy families in the communities across the St Michael South East constituency.