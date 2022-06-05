PM Mottley says World Environment Day not one of celebration for SIDS | Loop Barbados

Barbados is joining with the world to mark World Environment Day, but according to prime minister Mia Amor Mottley, the island is not celebrating this year.

Named the 2021 Champion of the Earth by the United Nations (UN), once more Barbados’ leader is not mincing her words.

When awarded the UN’s highest environmental honour, for her policy leadership back in December of last year, the UN said the top Barbadian politician stood up in front of the UN General Assembly in 2021 and “was not in a mood to pull punches.

“In front of world leaders, she decried the ‘faceless few’ pushing the world towards a climate catastrophe and imperiling the future of Small-Island [Developing] States (SIDS), like her own. The impassioned speech would grab headlines around the world and for many, it was an introduction to Mottley. But the Barbados Prime Minister, this year’s Champion of the Earth for Policy Leadership, has spent years campaigning against pollution, climate change, and deforestation, turning Barbados into a frontrunner in the global environmental movement.

“Under Ms. Mottley’s watch, the country has developed an ambitious plan to phase out fossil fuels by 2030.”

Therefore, today, World Environment Day 2022, it comes as no surprise that PM Mottley, one TIME 100s Most Influential people and leaders, is celebrating.

Instead, she wrote on her social media, another clarion call for life-saving action:

“Today the world celebrates #WorldEnvironmentDay. But for Barbados and other coastal nations, this is no time to celebrate. In a crisis, time is a luxury. In this climate crisis, time is a luxury we simply cannot afford.

Global leaders; there is #OnlyOneEarth . We need to act now!”