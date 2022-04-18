PM Mottley reminds Bajans to remain unified in these times | Loop Barbados

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley wants citizens to remember that there is strength in unity.

Even in light of the economic and social issues plaguing the world, region, country, communities and homes, she is beseeching Barbadians not to stray away from a mantra she has been continuously preaching for the past four years, ‘Many hands make light work’.

She wrote on Instagram this Easter Sunday evening:

“On this, one of the most solemn weekends on the Christian calendar, characterized not just by pain, suffering and sacrifice Jesus bore on the cross at Calvary, but by the hope of a new beginning that came with His resurrection, I wish to remind us all that we have proven repeatedly that when we stand together we can conquer any challenge.

“There is no denying that our world is currently under tremendous stress, and as a result our nation is feeling the strain — pressure that filters down to the household.

“But it is in our homes, in our family units, that the strength of Barbados lies. When a family faces its challenges as one, it is at its strongest. When our nation stands as one, it is unbreakable. The sacrifices we make today secure the future for all tomorrow!”

And she ended by stating, “I wish you and your family a blessed and happy Easter!”