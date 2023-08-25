PM Mottley recommends GPS tracking for Transport Board fleet Loop Barbados

Video source: BLP News

Government will be taking strict action to improve the service of the Barbados Transport Board by installing GPS tracking devices on its fleet.

The suggestion was made by Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley after numerous complaints about the poor customer service and ill management at the terminals.

During the St Andrew Speaks town hall meeting on Tuesday, August 22, several residents aired their concerns. The issues ranged from the lengthy wait, to bus drivers refusing to drive the entire route to operators in the Transport Augmentation Project (TAP) requesting senior citizens to pay bus fare.

One outraged resident, vehemently spoke about the long wait for the Shorey Village bus on Sunday.

“I leave home at 20 minutes past two o’ clock to go and get the Shorey 2:30 pm bus. I see no 2:30 pm bus, no 3:30 pm bus, no 4:30 pm bus. When I left to go back home, a lady tell me to look a bus yonder coming up and it was six minutes to 5 pm.”

“When I come back down, I say I going to get the 8:30 pm bus. I get no 8:30 pm bus, I had to sit and wait for the 9:30 pm bus.”

“A next day, I ask the lady [in the terminal] what happen with the Shorey bus and three buses down there park, and they say they ain’t got none. They send one to Holders Hill with one person and a chauffeur in it.”

Transport Board’s Chief Operation Officer, Lynda Holder, who was in attendance indicated that her departure reports for the St Andrew route conflicted with the resident’s statement.

However, she promised measures will be taken to rectify the situation.

“They [the terminal associates] will not say to you ‘I don’t know’, they will say to you ‘it will be at X time’. And if you have been waiting for a particular time, we will fill in the buses,” Holder assured.

In response, Prime Minister Mottley recommended GPS systems be installed in the bus fleet, for live reporting.

“Santia [Bradshaw] is working to put the cashless machines in buses, I am going to ask her to see if we can put GPS on buses and that way you won’t have the conflict of…what the terminal is reporting. And, you will be able to go and pull up the records and see where the buses went and what time it went,” said the Prime Minister.

“There are too many people who are making the complaints about the absence of the buses to Shorey Village on a regular basis, and therefore, I am asking you have a meeting, you review and…come back to [residents] and report what you have done with the issues.”

“It is unacceptable and there is no reason why it should happen,” Mottley insisted.