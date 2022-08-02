PM Mottley proud of Barbados gymnast at Commonwealth Games ’22 Loop Barbados

Erin Pinder feels “really good” to be representing Barbados as the first female gymnast at a Commonwealth Games.

She’s in Birmingham now.

In an interview she told the reporter, “It’s a happy feeling and I’m also kinda scared because, you know, a lot of pressure. But I’m pretty happy to represent my country, to be the first female gymnast to represent gymnastics for my country.”

Pinder, who started at age 4, said, “and I’ve loved it ever since.”

So far, Pinder has performed in the Floor Exercise during the Artistic Gymnastics Women’s Team Final and Individual Qualification during the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games at the Arena Birmingham, England.

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley has tweeted how proud she is of Pinder.

“My spirit was truly blessed last night to watch young Erin Pinder become the first female gymnast to represent Barbados in the Commonwealth Games. Congratulations to Erin, and I continue to be proud of our athletes!”

The Barbados Olympic Association also tweeted their support for Pinder as well.

“We are extremely proud of this young lady. Thank you for representing #TeamBarbados“