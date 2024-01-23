PM Mottley: Parliament not to be embroiled in MP’s issues Loop Barbados

The decision to rescind the appointment of Neil Rowe as Deputy Speaker of the House is to prevent the Parliament of Barbados from being embroiled in the private business of a member of the House.

On Tuesday, the Deputy Prime Minister and Leader of Government Business, Santia Bradshaw moved a motion to rescind the appointment of Rowe, who is facing rape charges in the High Court. The motion was passed and Cynthia Forde, Member of Parliament for St Thomas is to be his replacement.

Responding to the removal of the Member of Parliament for St Michael Northwest, Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley, said: “we have maintained at all times that whatever our positions are, we must never allow Parliament, which deals with the public business of the country to be involved in the private business of a member. This has been a position that we have taken as a party in the last term”.

“In this case, there is no consideration whatsoever of anything other than the Deputy Presiding Officer of the Parliament of Barbados, being involved in a private matter. It is a judgement of all of us, that he be allowed the time to allow himself to deal with this matter, and indeed to be able to ensure that his assertion of innocence is capable of being pursued. By the same token while that is going on, and he be given all of the space to do that, we have to ensure that the public business of the Parliament of Barbados, and by extension, as an arm of the Government of Barbados, can continue without, as I said, being embroiled in the private issues of a particular member.”

Speaking to local media, Prime Minister Mottley said this was the third time a Deputy Speaker of the House has been involved in legal issues.

She added Rowe will continue to serve as a Member of Parliament for St Michael Northwest.

“There is no issue of his representation as an MP. That is a member for the people of St Michel Northwest that was settled. And indeed, that is not an issue in this matter at all,” said the Prime Minister,