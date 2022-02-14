PM Mottley on a 4-day working visit to Guyana | Loop Barbados

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley is in Guyana on a four-day working visit.

She is leading a delegation of public officials and members of the private sector.

Prime Minister Mottley arrived in the Cooperative Republic of Guyana on Sunday evening, February 13, 2022, and was officially welcomed by the Honourable Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, MSS, MP, Prime Minister of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, Hon. Hugh Todd, MP, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hon. Oneidge Walrond, MP, Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Hon. Deodat Indar, MP, Minister in the Ministry of Public Works, Hon. Susan Rodrigues, MP, Minister in the Ministry of Housing, Capt. Gerald Gouveia, AA, Honorary Consul of Barbados, Ambassador Ivan Evelyn, Chief of Protocol, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and International Cooperation, Ms. Simone Rudder, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of Barbados, Ms. Resa Layne, Chief of Protocol of Barbados and Anthony White, Chairman, International Energy Conference and Expo 2022 Inc.

Prime Minister Mottley will hold talks with His Excellency Irfaan Ali, the President of Guyana; participate in the 2022 International Energy Conference and Expo; engage leaders of the Republic of Suriname, Ghana, and hold talks with the owners of capital.