PM Mottley observing pause for peace at Junior Kadooment

As part of the Prime Minister’s Peace Initiative, the National Cultural Foundation (NCF) will be participating in a five-minute period of silence and reflection to acknowledge the national issue of violence.

This will take place at 12 noon during the Sunshine Snacks Junior Kadooment parade, today, Saturday, July 20, 2024.

The Prime Minister will also address nation prior to the pause around 11:30am, followed by a special presentation.

At this time the parade will pause and all persons are asked to stop all activity until the proceedings have been completed.

After the five-minute reflection, a performance will take place, and immediately after the activity the Junior Kadooment Parade will resume its vibrant celebrations.

“This initiative underscores the role of young people in shaping the future, emphasising the importance of peace in all its forms,” the NCF said.