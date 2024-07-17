PM Mottley issues statement on Sir Neville Nicholls’ passing

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley has issued a statement following the passing of Sir Neville Nicholls.

In a statement made recently, the Prime Minister stated:

“Once again, Barbados and the wider Caribbean region have lost a genuine statesman who understood the true meaning and purpose of regional integration and the benefits that would accrue to our people if we embraced it with all our energies.”

“Sir Neville Nicholls was a Barbadian who served Barbados in many spheres for a lifetime, but his devotion to country never dampened his passion for the development of regional institutions that could unite the region, its people and its resources.”

While he held the distinction of being the third president of the Caribbean Development Bank, from 1988 until 2001, before that he also served as Legal Advisor, General Counsel and Vice-President with responsibility for Operations in a career with the bank that dated back to 1971, Prime Minister Mottley also disclosed.

The Prime Minister further explained:

“When I noted earlier that Sir Neville understood the meaning and purpose of regional integration, it was not just a reference to his work at the CDB, but also a recognition that even before he joined that august institution, his training in law, economics and diplomacy was deployed by the Government of Barbados as part of the effort that led the very creation of the bank itself.”

“Always the gentleman, Sir Neville demonstrated by the way he served others that high office and respect for the lowly are not mutually exclusive. How else can one explain how he served in so many capacities, including as Chief Parliamentary Counsel in the Attorney General’s Office, the Judicial and Legal Services Commission, the Public Services Commission and the UWI Cave Hill Campus Council, and ended his working life with never a blemish on his record,” Prime Minister Mottley said.

She added:

“On behalf of the Government and people of Barbados, I say a final “Thank you!” to Sir Neville for a lifetime of valuable service to country and region and extend sincere condolences to his loved ones. May his soul rest in peace.”

(GIS).