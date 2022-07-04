PM Mottley heartbroken by death of Allison Lovell and her family | Loop Barbados

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley has said that her “heart hurts” over the tragic death of attorney Allison Lovell, her husband and their young children at their home in St Phillip early Monday morning.

“Early this morning in Suriname, I woke to the tragic news of the explosion and the loss of four lives — two young children 10- and 12-year-old — and two adults.

“But at this stage, I think all of us just need to hold up each other and to hold up for the trauma that we feel collectively as a people. But hold up the family, extended family in particular, who must be fully and truly traumatised at the loss of their family.

Attorney Allison Lovell, her husband and their two young children were found dead that their home early Monday morning.

“And as I said, the thought of such young children and young people losing their lives in this tragedy has really hurt my heart,” the prime minister said in a statement.

Allison Lovell, 46; her husband, contractor Anthony Lovell, 49; and their children Alexander, 10; and Abriel, 12, were found dead in a bedroom of their home following what neighbours said sounded like an explosion followed by a fire.

Acting police public relations officer, Inspector Stephen Griffith, said the bodies were found after lawmen received a report of a fire at the residence around 3:30 am.

Griffith said that “no one has given any indication as to the cause of this matter”.

Prime Minister Mottley, who is in Suriname for the 43rd CARICOM summit, said: “I really want to say that my heart literally goes out to the extended family and I’m sure that all Barbadians do and that we would want to keep the extended family in their prayers.”

She added that the death of young people and young children in such a tragic way “is not something that we should ever become accustomed to”.