PM Mottley gets a gift by another Guyanese artist from President Ali | Loop Barbados

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley’s art collection from Guyana is growing.

Barbados’ leader is in Guyana for the inaugural Agri-Investment Forum & Expo in Guyana from May 19 to May 21 and on her just-concluded courtesy call to the President before the start of the Expo, she got another piece of art by a Guyanese artist.

She paid a visit to His Excellency Dr Irfaan Ali, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, and received a portrait of herself.

On her Instagram she wrote:

Very appreciative for the steel portrait (silhouette) by Guyanese artist Paul Jones

Previously, back in February, President Ali was hosting a working dinner for the Prime Minister of Barbados, and on that occasion, he presented PM Mottley with a painting from renowned Guyanese artist, Merlene Ellis.