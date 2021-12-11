PM Mottley: ‘Fundamentally democracy must always be about people’ | Loop Barbados

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley tackled the issue of democracy with fervour as she addressed a virtual summit on democracy hosted by United States President Joe Biden on December 9.

In her address, she maintained that Barbados, the world’s newest Parliamentary Republic, remained committed to the issue under discussion stating that the country, “though small in size, has played no mean role in the promotion, preservation and protection of democracy and democratic traditions for several decades.”

Declaring “democracy must always be about people,” Prime Minister Mottley posited that while freedom of the press, of elections, of movement or of association are not major issues faced in the English-speaking Caribbean, the fight was more about “encouraging active citizenship to support the architecture of our democracy”.

“Our fight also relates to the elimination of corruption in high and low places. We must therefore have these conversations, and it is absolutely vital that we deconstruct and truly appreciate where our concerns are as Small Island Developing States in the Caribbean, where we may strengthen what we are doing within our countries and across the global community of nations,” she stated.

Additionally, PM Mottley suggested that the present pandemic and climate crisis had also brought other pressing concerns to the fore. She highlighted how these crises have shown why democratic ideals should buttress relations within the international community.

“The pandemic and the climate crisis have underscored, also, why the democratic ideals must also underpin our relations in the international community and why we must seek to have global public goods. This lack of vaccine equity continues to put us all at risk. The possibility of climate refugees undermines democracies not only in the countries from which those refugees will come, but the neighbourhood within which those refugees will travel,” she said.

PM Mottley stressed that inequity and discrimination could not go unaddressed as they, compounded further by a prevailing sense of distrust among citizens, had played a part in fuelling the vaccine hesitancy which existed.

She stated: “That inequity and discrimination that we have seen in our city, in our countries has also led, in my view, to much of the hesitancy, vaccine hesitancy, that we’ve seen across our countries. And this has been further fuelled by the lack of trust of many of our citizens, who for many decades, and in some instances centuries, have been left out of the democratic deal, have been left out of the bounty that comes by being a citizen.”

Prime Minister Mottley stressed that Small Island Developing States (SIDS) or Least Developed Countries (LDCs) must be given the appropriate voice. She suggested that both people and countries must work together consistently to become “both the agents and beneficiaries of democracy”, suggesting that the conversations must be backed by actions.