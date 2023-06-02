PM Mottley extends condolences to family of BWA employee Loop Barbados

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley has extended her condolences to the family of Barbados Water Authority (BWA) employee, Victor Blackman, following his tragic death.

The BWA tanker assistant was delivering potable water to the area of St Peter, today, June 2, when he was involved in a fatal accident along Boscobelle Road at the junction of Baltics Road. The BWA vehicle driven by his colleague, Rohan Wilkinson overturned. Wilkinson was trapped by the driver’s wheel, while Blackman was thrown out of the vehicle. He died at the scene.

“I extend sincere condolences to the family of Barbados Water Authority worker, Victor Blackman, who lost his life today while providing one of the most basic needs of man – the supply of water.

The job he did meant that not only did he provide a commodity so many of us wake up each morning and take for granted, but that he saw so many of our brothers and sisters at their most vulnerable and exposed moments,” said the Prime Minister.

Mottley said that Blackman’s service to citizens will never go unappreciated, saying a big “Thank you, Victor!” on behalf of Government and the people of Barbados. She added that his presence will also be missed by the BWA and the households to whom he provided relief.

“Victor made friends daily, not only in Boscobelle where the tragedy that claimed his life occurred, but across the length and breath of Barbados as he operated the taps of the water tanker.

No doubt, there is sadness not only in the Blackman household right now, but across the BWA family and in the households where as a tanker assistant he brought much needed relief.”

Prime Minister Mottley also appealed to all Barbadians to pray for the full and speedy recovery of the driver, Rohan Wilkinson, who is currently hospitalised at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.