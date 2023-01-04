PM Mottley: Eliminate violence from our language Loop Barbados

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley, is calling on Barbadians to start “eliminating violence from our language” in the new year.

During her New Year’s Message, the Barbadian Prime Minister addressed the surge of gun crime in the country and pointed out that the first step towards changing violent behaviour, was changing how people spoke to each other.

“There is no gainsaying that the issue of violence and in particular, gun violence has to be confronted by all of us as a nation. And it is to that, that we have continued to speak. We’ve put resources behind being able to do more trials at a quicker rate, being able to give the police and law enforcement that which they need to keep the country safe.

But you and I both know also that we need at the level of our families and communities to ensure that we can do what we have to do because guns don’t talk and guns don’t walk. It is people who do who use guns. And to that extent, if we start by eliminating violence from our language, violence from our communities, and one thing that we need to do is to help each other to understand how not to respond in a reprisal,” Mottley maintained.

She continued that if locals would master “how not to want to carry it any further” it would help to contain the levels of crime within the society.

“We urge everyone to cooperate with the police as they seek to make us safe. Recognising that they alone, however, cannot do it by themselves. Then I want us to look at the issue of what we do as individuals. We have to work hard in order to be able to prepare ourselves better, but we have to work hard in the jobs that we do in order to make sure that we can deliver whatever it is, whether we’re making goods or delivering services to people,” she continued.

Prime Minister Mottley indicated that a tough road was ahead for all Barbadians and it would take individual and community efforts to ensure the country defied the odds.

“Last year we were able to grow in a way that we anticipated recovering from the very, very difficult decline of 2020 when we saw our economy decline by almost 14 per cent. Indeed, last year we have been able to grow and I am asking us to ensure that if we can stay the course, that we will continue to do so again,” she asserted.

Recognising the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Russia-Ukraine war, and rising cost of living, the Prime Minister assured that those in need, would not be forgotten.

“We will ensure that the mission of enfranchisement and empowerment continues to be our guiding principle. But we are sensitive to the fact that there are still some of you who are feeling that harder than others. And to that extent, the government will keep its eyes open and its arms wide in order to support you, just as we have done over the course of the last few years.

I would d like us to recognise that each of us has a role to play from wherever we are, whether in the labor movement, whether in the private sector, whether in civil society, or whether as individual players, as workers or investors or employers, as Government, as public servants. And this is because collectively our efforts will make the difference to our being able to add 2023 as another year of growth to what we have been able to achieve in 2022,” she stated.