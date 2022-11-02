PM Mottley defends Barbados National Day Loop Barbados

Government’s move to rename Independence Day as Barbados National Day, recognises and celebrates two historic milestones asserts Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley.

On Tuesday, November 1, Minister of Home Affairs Wilfred Abrahams announced that November 30 will no longer be known as Independence Day but Barbados National Day.

Following outpouring criticism, the Prime Minister took to her social media to explain and defend the reasoning behind Cabinet’s decision to commemorate both the country’s transition to a parliamentary republic and attainment of independence on the same day, despite previously stating in 2021 that Government will not change the name of Independence Day.

“It is not either one or the other. Both are milestones in our journey.”

“As a 56 year old country we must act with our minds focused on the future. Barbados National Day on November 30th allows us to celebrate both the attainment of Independence and the attainment of becoming a Parliamentary Republic with a native Barbadian as President.

The fact is our Independence from Britain is not being rewritten from our history. We can allay the fears of those who are concerned about that. But equally we have to celebrate the election of our 1st President,” said Prime Minister Mottley.

“We expect that some will continue to refer to both events as the day but for the avoidance of doubt we settle on an overall rubric that encompasses both events.

And that is why we have settled on BARBADOS NATIONAL DAY – to celebrate two significant events in the life and journey of the sovereign state. Let us focus on what we must do as a nation to be the best that we can be. It involves building on the past but focusing on the future,” she continued.