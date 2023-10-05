PM Mottley congratulates Hayley Matthews on new ranking Loop Barbados

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley is showering Barbados’ daughter of the soil, Hayley Matthews, with great praise and recognition as she smashes another record and lands top of the ICC Women’s T20I All-rounder Rankings.

The Most Honourable prime minister took to social media to brag about Hayley and let her know that her achievements are seen.

On Instagram, she wrote:

Hayley Matthews; Captain, icon, record

breaker.

I’m so proud to see Barbados’ very own

cricketing star and @windiescricket

Captain @hkmatthews50 cement her place

as the #1 All-Rounder in the ICC Women’s

T20I Rankings.

This comes after her phenomenal

performance against Australia, where she

scored 132 runs – the highest individua

score by a woman West Indian cricketer in

T201, took 3 wickets – making her only the

2nd woman in all T20l to score a century

and take 3 wickets – and helped the West

Indies complete what is now the highest

run chase in Women’s T20l cricket

This record-breaking performance saw her

secure her 7th consecutive Player of the

Match award

I know that all Barbadians and indeed

West Indians recognise your cricketing

excellence and we salute you and the

Windies on your victory. May you continue

to find success @hkmatthews50. You are a

star! Continue to let your light shine bright.

Williams who is very humble responded with three emojis – the gushing emoticon, a heart and the Barbados flag.

On her own page, after the memorable night at the North Sydney Oval against Australia Women’s team, not one for many words, Williams simply captioned her photo slide feed post – Unbelievable night. One for the history books