PM Mottley congratulates Hayley Matthews on new ranking Loop Barbados

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley is showering Barbados’ daughter of the soil, Hayley Matthews, with great praise and recognition as she smashes another record and lands top of the ICC Women’s T20I All-rounder Rankings.
The Most Honourable prime minister took to social media to brag about Hayley and let her know that her achievements are seen.
On Instagram, she wrote:
Hayley Matthews; Captain, icon, record
breaker.
I’m so proud to see Barbados’ very own
cricketing star and @windiescricket
Captain @hkmatthews50 cement her place
as the #1 All-Rounder in the ICC Women’s
T20I Rankings.
This comes after her phenomenal
performance against Australia, where she
scored 132 runs – the highest individua
score by a woman West Indian cricketer in
T201, took 3 wickets – making her only the
2nd woman in all T20l to score a century
and take 3 wickets – and helped the West
Indies complete what is now the highest
run chase in Women’s T20l cricket
This record-breaking performance saw her
secure her 7th consecutive Player of the
Match award
score by a woman West Indian cricketer in
T20l, took 3 wickets – making her only the
2nd woman in all T201 to score a century
and take 3 wickets – and helped the West
Indies complete what is now the highest
run chase in Women’s T20l cricket.
This record-breaking performance saw her
secure her 7th consecutive Player of the
Match award.
I know that all Barbadians and indeed
West Indians recognise your cricketing
excellence and we salute you and the
Windies on your victory. May you continue
to find success @hkmatthews50. You are a
star! Continue to let your light shine bright.
Williams who is very humble responded with three emojis – the gushing emoticon, a heart and the Barbados flag.
On her own page, after the memorable night at the North Sydney Oval against Australia Women’s team, not one for many words, Williams simply captioned her photo slide feed post – Unbelievable night. One for the history books