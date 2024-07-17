PM Mottley condemns assassination attempt on former president Trump

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley, SC, MP, has disclosed that she has written both United States President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump, expressing solidarity in the fight against violence, following last weekend’s assassination attempt on the former president.

In a letter dispatched to the Republican Party’s presidential candidate on Sunday, Prime Minister Mottley stated:

“It is with the utmost horror that I watched, along with the rest of the world, the attempt on your life during a Republican campaign rally.”

“I am glad that you were not seriously hurt, and you are back on your feet again. My thoughts and prayers are with you, your family and the other victims of this tragedy.”

“We must all stand firm against any kind of violence which threatens democracy,” Prime Minister Mottley professed.

The Prime Minister also took a similar stance in her communications with President Biden. She stated:

“I am shocked at the appalling act of violence which unfolded before the eyes of the world during the Republican campaign rally.”

“The Government and people of Barbados extend sympathy to former President Donald Trump and wish him a speedy recovery.”

“Our thoughts are also with the other victims of the attack, their families, and the American people,” she said.

Mottley further advocated against voilence of any kind, with emphasis on political violence.

“We reject violence of any kind and, in particular, stand firm against political violence which can only be to the detriment of our democratic forms of governance.”

In both letters, Prime Minister Mottley also wished for a peaceful continuation of the electoral process and that it be marked by “dialogue and neighbourly love”.

(GIS).