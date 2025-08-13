PM Mottley calls on Caribbean states to send students to CARIFESTA XV Jamboree

Students from across the Caribbean will have the chance to join the first-ever CARIFESTA XV Student Jamboree in Barbados from August 22–31, 2025.

The week-long event will bring together 5th and 6th form students in a celebration of Caribbean identity, creativity, and connection.

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley, urged CARICOM Ministers of Education and Youth to send students to the landmark event, emphasizing regional integration and youth development.

“This CARIFESTA XV Student Jamboree is about building bridges between young people, between our countries, and between ideas. We want our youth not only to witness the best of Caribbean culture, but to imagine the best of its future together,” Prime Minister Mottley said.

The Jamboree will be coordinated by the Prime Minister’s Office through a Special Committee chaired by Dr. Nigel Taylor.

Participants will be housed at selected schools in Bridgetown and will have full access to CARIFESTA’s 10-day cultural celebration, including the Youth Village – a hub for innovation, wellness, performance, and dialogue for young leaders.

“We’re inviting the region’s youth to meet each other at the crossroads of culture and future-readiness. From heritage to high-tech, this is a life-changing opportunity to celebrate and shape Caribbean identity,” said Dr. Taylor.

Minister of Educational Transformation Chad Blackman highlighted the Jamboree’s role as an immersive learning platform.

“This is more than a celebration or an outing; it is a classroom without walls. Our students will spectate and participate in cultural expressions that confront the big issues of our time for which our Prime Minister continues to advocate,” he said.

“My hope is that our young people will also see the climate crisis, educational transformation, and critical thinking through the lens of Caribbean creativity. That is the power of this experience,” he added.

All logistics – including housing, meals, transport, programming, and security – are being handled by Barbados. Dr. Taylor assured that safety measures are in place to ensure students and chaperones enjoy a secure and enriching experience.

“This first-ever CARIFESTA Student Jamboree is not only a cultural exchange, it is a call to action. It is a declaration that the Caribbean’s future is already here, and it is bright, bold, and youth led,” said Josanne Leonard, Communications Director for CARIFESTA XV.

Leonard described the initiative as a defining moment for cultural leadership in the region.

“This invitation from Prime Minister Mottley is visionary. It signals to the region and the world that Caribbean leadership can be bold, human-centred, and future-focused. She is saying to our youth: you matter, your ideas matter, and you belong at the heart of shaping who we are and who we’re becoming.” (PR)