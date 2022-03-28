PM Mottley accepts WHO Leadership Award on behalf of team | Loop Barbados

World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has surprised Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley with an award for leadership, and she said it was thanks to her team.

The Director-General told PM Mottley that the WHO and the world, “we have seen your leadership” and he stressed that her voice is very impactful. “Your voice is very important and everybody has seen it.”

Barbados’ leader juggled not only being the prime minister of her home country but the task of being the co-chair of the Global Leaders Group on Antimicrobial Resistance, leading an international effort to combat antimicrobial resistance (AMR) – a major threat to the environment, human health and economic development. He reminded that she took on the AMR challenge while she was still the Head of CARICOM as well.

He said that her being in those roles with all that was going on in the world deserves “great appreciation.”

Ghebreyesus said that not only is what PM Mottley saying poignant and timely, but he applauded her for her delivery saying she’s “very straight talking” to the world about important global problems and their possible solutions.

For these things, Ghebreyesus told the room of unsuspecting guests, it is with the “greatest respect and appreciation” that he presents her the WHO Award for leadership. He said it is a small token of honour.

Your leadership covers many important area.

Accepting her medal, certificate and lapel pin, PM Mottley said, “Thank you so much.” And she urged Minister of Foreign Affairs, Senator Dr Jerome Walcott to join her in the spotlight, saying the truth is she could not do a lot in terms of COVID-19, climate change and financing without him and the whole team.

“I accept it [this award] on the condition that I accept it on behalf of all of us.”

The award came after another first for Prime Minister Mottley as she delivered the inaugural World Trade Organisation (WTO) Presidential Lecture at the World Trade Organization’s Headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland on Wednesday, March 23, 2022.