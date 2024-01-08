PM Explains: Why is Integrity in Public Life Act proclamation delayed? Loop Barbados

The Barbados Labour Party (BLP) is assuring the Barbadian public that it remains committed to seeing the rollout of the Integrity in Public Life Act but reminds that due process must occur and unfold first.

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley has responded in light of the talk surrounding the cheque written to a government minister by a company as a donation in the month of December 2023.

To those wondering why there has been no commencement of the Act by proclamation as of Saturday, January 6, 2024, when the leader was addressing the nation, she said it is no overnight process and outlined why.

more than 18 months has elapsed since the passing of that legislation and those entities are not yet fully operational

Having expected challenges from those who are willing to serve in a small society, making the feat of setting up yet another Commission “no walk in the park”, she said, “Indeed for those who query and want to query why there has been no proclamation of the Integrity in Public Life Act, let us be very clear.”

THE EXPLANATION

What is the Integrity in Public Life Act?

According to the Explanatory Memorandum, the Bill would establish a regime, including an integrity commission, to promote the integrity of persons in public life and strengthen measures for the prevention, detection, investigation and prosecution of acts of corruption and provide for related matters.

When was the Act passed?

Prime Minister Mottley said, “This Act has only been there in place for five months.”

The Act was passed by Senate in August 2023.

Why is the proclamation delayed?

Prime Minister Mottley stated, “The Act requires the establishment of a new commission. The establishment of any new entity after the passage of legislation takes considerable time, especially in small states where the same people are doing and [are] involved in multiple jobs and activities.

“We’ve seen it my friend with the establishment of the Anti-Corruption Authority. We’ve seen in with the new Civil Aviation Authority. Both of which have passed parliament more than 18 months ago. There are a series of complex procedures for establishing the Integrity Commission and indeed those series will be put fully in place and I will ask the Attorney General to address them so that you would be in no doubt as to the steps that are being taken.”

we did not use that as an excuse not to produce and settle this ecosystem.

About how much longer can Bajans expect to wait?

To give context, the prime minister said, “In the case of Civil Aviation and Anti-Corruption, more than 18 months has elapsed since the passing of that legislation and those entities are not yet fully operational.

“This is our reality, and I’m not going to fool you. I’m going to give you the facts because no one was able ever to pass that legislation before and even when it failed in the last term this government could have walked away from it. We chose not to. We remained persistent and indeed the legislation is there now.”

How else is the government trying to prevent corruption?

PM Mottley said, “…above all else the Integrity in Public Life Act is only one part of an ecosystem that we have introduced to strengthen transparency and accountability. We have passed at least six other Bills that are intended to help us in that area and we have done all of this while fighting the greatest economic social environmental and demographic battles that our country Barbados has faced over the course of the last five years unparalleled at any other time since Independence. But we did not use that as an excuse not to produce and settle this ecosystem.”

Why is this legislation still important?

Speaking after the contentious cheque, the prime minister said, “I do accept that the broader debate does raise important issues such as the funding of political activities.”

Is there any advancement in the works to address this issue of party funding during election campaigns in the future?

PM Mottley said, “I will await the recommendations, any and such as they are given on this and on other related matters to be made by the Parliamentary Reform Commission, which is due to deliver its report later this year.”