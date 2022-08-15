PM calls press conference at 5pm, town hall on NIS Fund at 6pm Loop Barbados

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley has called a press conference at Ilaro Court today.

The presser is set for an hour before the government and National Insurance Scheme (NIS) Board will kick off their series of Town Hall meetings to enlighten the public about the Fund and hear concerns and possible solutions.

Members of the public are being urged to join the discussion at Combermere School, Waterford, St Michael, today, Monday, August 15, from 6 pm.

The topic will be: “How can we Revitalise the National Insurance Scheme – for us, our children and grandchildren”.

It will also address the latest actuarial report.

The PM’s press conference and the town hall meeting will be live streamed on social media.