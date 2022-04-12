PM asks for patience from affected customers as Belle repairs continue | Loop Barbados

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley is asking the public to be patient as crews from the Barbados Water Authority (BWA), assisted by private contractors, continue to work around the clock to carry out emergency repairs at the Belle Pumping Station.

“We ask the public of Barbados to be patient with us because what we’re doing is replacing aging infrastructure that is older than all of us and to that extent, therefore, it is essential that we do it also from an occupational health and safety perspective.”

The prime minister noted that the initial work had taken longer than expected because workmen had to do additional unanticipated corrective work that added six hours to the job.

The repair work on a section of critical infrastructure that was in danger of collapsing, commenced from 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 10, and will continue through the night until the securing of the pumps and structure supporting them, is completed.

PM Mottley, officials from the Ministry of Transport, Work and Water Resources and Senior Minister Dr William Duguid, saw the progress of the work on Monday afternoon and were briefed by the top brass of the BWA.

The Prime Minister, in a statement at the end of her visit, stressed that the “old cast iron at the pumping station laid down by the British more than a century ago”, needed to be replaced without further delay.

“So, we hope that we can do what we have to do here because we couldn’t take any further delays in ensuring that we deal with this matter because if that pump fell in through that platform, then we would be losing a pump and we would be using far more time than two or three days. One-third of the country effectively relies on the Belle Pumping Station, so that gives you an idea of the scale of the problem,” she explained.

The Belle Pumping Station pumps approximately 9,000,000 gallons of water per day but was currently pumping at a reduced capacity of 7,000,000 gallons.

The Prime Minister thanked the workers from the BWA and the Ministry for ‘stepping up’ during this national effort to minimise the disruption of service to householders and businesses.