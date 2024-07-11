PM appeals to youth: ‘Put down the guns!’

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley is urging the youth to put away the weapons, keep the peace, and embrace the annual Crop Over Festival.

She made the plea while addressing the Digicel Ceremonial Delivery of the Last Canes and 50th Anniversary Tent, on Saturday, July 6, 2024, in National Heroes Square, The City.

“Our country, and our country means that we don’t only have the right to enjoy it; we don’t only have the right to celebrate in Crop Over, but we have the obligation to tell who want to get out here and mash up things by shooting guns and doing other things, ‘not ’bout here’.”

The Prime Minister maintained:

“Your family and your friends and your community deserve better than to be threatened by a handful of people in this country.”

(GIS).