PM announces public servants back in office from March 1 | Loop Barbados

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley has delivered the news to public servants that the work-from-home order that was in place due to the pandemic will come to an end next in two days’ time.

She said that after consultation it has been decided that the public service can resume with certain stipulations in place at the office spaces.

“It is our judgement that it is safe for persons to return fully from the 1st of March… We look forward to having a full complement again.”

However, PM Mottley stressed that the safety of the employees is a number priority at the same time.

“We are in that process of removing restrictions and I will not say for us to go back to normal, because they can be no normal after COVID-19, but for us to go back to increased activity that will allow people to live and to be able to pursue their lives with vigor but at the same time safely so…

“Safety must be paramount but we cannot continue to live as if we have nothing else to do besides manage COVID.

“As a result, the government of Barbados would have taken the decision yesterday [Friday, February 25], the Cabinet sub-committee me with the EOC [Emergency Operation Centre] and we’ve agreed that there should be the return to work, by the public service from March 1, which is Tuesday, and this is a significant departure because as you know, over the course of the last two years, for the most part, we have had some level of remote activity and even though at the, in the third quarter of 2020, we saw increased attendance back at work, once Alpha became a reality at the beginning of 2021, for the most part, last year we had remote work in the public service.”

The prime minister went on the share how the office space looks may vary from department to department though, because in some cases, with specific permission attained, some employees on flexi-time may still work from home intermittently. The offices may not always be back to full capacity physically, like before.

“What does that mean in real terms? That there will still be elements of flexible work. As you know prior to the establishment of the regime for the pandemic, the social partnership had advised and the government had accepted the regime of flexible work. And what does that mean in simple terms? That those persons who will partake in flexible work must receive the consent of the head of their department and the permanent secretary, but it will not be a case of all persons operating from home as has happened in certain departments before,” PM Mottley explained.

And she called on the public servants to come back ready to be productive, because “this is a year when we must work towards double-digit growth, this is a year when doing our duty will not simply be enough, but we must go beyond that.”

The prime minister was speaking during today’s press conference to update the island on COVID-19 matters.

Dr Kenneth George, chief medical officer, at February 26 press conference

During the press conference, the Chief Medical Officer Dr Kenneth George said that Barbados is “on the downslope of the Omicron wave”. And he urged Barbadians to adopt the mantra “living with COVID safely”. He said that if persons take that mantra “it should be able to guide all that we do in Barbados.”

He told Barbadians that the Ministry of Health and the EOC are giving guidance and making calls having looked at the picture locally, regionally, and internationally, “and I would like to assure you that those decisions are being taken cautiously and purposefully at the same time we are working with other entities across the private and public sector to make sure that our economy gets back on track. I’m indeed happy that schools have reopened…and based on a few visits to the airport it appears that our visitor arrivals are up. So I think we are going in the right direction.”