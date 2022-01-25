Plug pulled 3 days before Crystal Symphony was due to dock in Florida | Loop Barbados

Crystal Symphony’s sailing got cut short, but guests are being refunded in full.

The vessel made headline news over the weekend when it was reported that a court order dropped anchor on Symphony’s voyage.

Reports are saying that the ship was scheduled to land in Miami on Saturday. But a federal judge in Miami supposedly issued an arrest warrant for the ship on Thursday, a maritime practice where a US Marshal goes aboard the vessel and takes charge of it once it enters US waters.

However, it appears that days prior, January 19, Crystal actually announced that it is suspending operations for its Ocean and Expedition ships through April 29, 2022, with River cruises suspended through the end of May 2022.

According to the press release published to their website, this move to suspend operations will provide Crystal’s management team with an opportunity to evaluate the current state of business and examine various options moving forward.

Crystal’s three ships currently in operation are:

Crystal Serenity (Caribbean)

Crystal Symphony (Caribbean)

Crystal Endeavor (Antarctica)

The three vessels were to complete their current voyages.

The release stated that Crystal Symphony’s current voyage was to end in Miami on January 22, Crystal Serenity in Aruba on January 30 and Crystal Endeavor in Ushuaia, Argentina, on February 4.

Crystal’s president Jack Anderson said:

“This was an extremely difficult decision but a prudent one given the current business environment and recent developments with our parent company, Genting Hong Kong.

“Crystal has been synonymous with luxury cruising for more than 30 years and we look forward to welcoming back our valued guests when we resume operations. We wish to thank our guests and travel advisors for their incredible support during these ongoing challenging times.”

Crystal said that they were notifying guests and their travel partners currently being notified and they promised to provide a full refund of cruise fare paid, which will be processed automatically to the original form of payment so there is no further action on the guest’s part. If the cruise was paid via a Future Cruise Payment or Credit, the full value will be returned to their Crystal Society profile account.