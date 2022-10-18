Playoff spots secured after latest matches in BFA Republic Cup Loop Barbados

Scotty’s Car Rental St Andrew Lions surrendered a two-goal lead and bowed out of the Barbados Football Association (BFA) Republic Cup.

Playing last Saturday evening at the Rices playing field, the Lions needed a win in their final encounter to advance to the playoffs.

What seemed like an easy request, turned out to be a 2-3 defeat at the feet of Division Two outfit Greens United.

The result left St Andrew Lions on nine points from five matches, one point behind second-place Fitts Village.

Leading Zone 1 into the knockout round is Paradise FC, who easily brushed aside Technique FC last Sunday evening at the Friendship playing field to finish with an unbeaten record which included four wins and one draw.

Tournament favourites Weymouth Wales wrapped up Zone 5 with their fifth consecutive win. The Carrington Village representatives hammered FC Byde Mill 7-0 at Briar Hall.

In the battle for second-place Pinelands edged Caribbean United 2-1 on Saturday evening, to secure the final playoff spot from Zone 5.

Ellerton SC enhanced their goal average by eleven goals as they put 11 unanswered goals pass bottom-placed team College Savannah FC, to top Zone 4.

In Zone 8, Deacons FC fought off a courageous challenge from the youthful and dynamic Carlton Red & White, defeating them 2-0 to claim pole position.

Claytons Kola Tonic Notre Dame finished at the top of Zone 3, as they defeated Parish Land FC 3-1 at Valery playing field on Sunday and Pride of Gall Hill progressed from the group with an easy 6-0 victory over Villa United.

The Premier League clubs exercised their dominance on their way to the knockout phase.

Abraham United Silver Sands defeated Dayrell’s Road 4-2, The University of the West Indies (UWI) Blackbirds were 7-0 winners over Beverley Hills FC, Empire secured their fifth win in a row, by defeating Cosmos FC 4-1 and Wotton also secured maximum points from Zone 7 with a comfortable 3-0 win over Eastern United.

In other matches, Bagatelle defeated Hothersal Turning FC 3-0, Youth Milan FC fell to Mavericks FC 0-5 and Whitehall FA capped off their Republic Cup campaign with a 9-2 victory over Chickmont FC.