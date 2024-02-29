Platinum Sounds makes ‘tough decision’, cancels Festival in Barbados Loop Barbados

There will be no 3-day Platinum Sounds Music Festival this weekend at Haymans.

One day before the inaugural staging of the show which had local, regional and international acts on the cards, the producers have pulled the plug.

The Team noted low advance ticket sales and unforeseen challenges. Ticket prices ranged from BBD $130 for a single day General Access ticket up to BBD $3,060 for a Three-day Platinum Festival pass.

Noting that for some, the new Music Festival which had the likes of 2MileHill, Sean Paul and Miss Twinkle – Jada Kingdom, was going to be the highlight of their year so far, the producer said, “We share your disappointment deeply”. Jada was a trending topic earlier this year with her diss track in the war of lyrics with Stefflon Don. Some were highly anticipating hearing the track live and direct as they hoped Jada would add it to her set, intro and all.

Team Platinum Sounds posted the cancellation notice to their socials and indicated refunds will commence.

See the full statement below:

NOTICE:

Dear community members, it is with a heavy heart that we must announce the cancellation of our eagerly anticipated 3-day festival in Barbados, scheduled for this weekend. This decision was not made lightly.

We understand the disappointment and inconvenience this may cause. Please accept our sincerest apologies. We’ve been dreaming about this and working hard for months to make it something special for everyone. Unfortunately, we fell short of our ticket sales goals, alongside facing unforeseen challenges that were beyond our control.

More importantly, we are initiating refunds immediately.

Please expect your refund confirmation shortly. All refunds will be processed within the next 7-10 business days. We appreciate your understanding and patience as we navigate this process. For box office purchases, please return to that location to receive a direct refund.

Thank you for your continued support and understanding.

For any questions or further information, please do not hesitate to reach out to us directly. We are here to help.

Warm Regards,

Team Platinum Sounds