Plans afoot to establish Scotland District Authority Loop Barbados

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley is reassuring residents of the Scotland District that efforts are underway to tackle the plethora of issues affecting the area.

Speaking to residents at St Andrew Speaks town hall at the Alleyne School on Tuesday, Prime Minister Mottley acknowledged that plans to establish a Scotland District Authority have been on the back burner due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The authority will run in conjunction with the Scotland District Road Rehabilitation Project to undertake transformational works in the area which has been dogged by land slippage for decades.

“The Scotland District Authority must happen. The difficulties that we had coming into office, we went straight into an IMF programme and we went straight into rationalising the state-owned enterprises that was put on pause because of COVID, we are coming out of COVID now.

I have signalised that we have to look and keep on top of the rationalising of the state-owned enterprises of which a critical one is how we do with the Scotland District Authority and how we do with the rural area within the context of…the Scotland District,” said the Prime Minister.

The Government of Barbados signed a $230 million concessional loan agreement framework with the Chinese Government for the for the Scotland District Road Rehabilitation Project.

Mottley also detailed plans to establish a Scotland District Revolving Fund for the residents to have access to finances in the event of the destruction of property due to wastewater issues or land slippage.

“The level of slippage that we are seeing in the Scotland District is such that we may have to create a Scotland District Revolving Fund in order to be able have persons access loans at low interest in order to be able to put in septic tanks,” Prime Minister Mottley remarked.

As residents detailed several issues such as poor accessibility, transportation, road and bridge conditions and lack of recreational facilities, Mottley also underscored the need to increase social services in the east.

“Regrettably, what we have seen over the last few decades is people moving out of St Andrew, St Joseph, of parts of St Peter largely because we have not carried the services to the people,” she indicated.

The Prime Minister added that Government has taken this trend in stride and kickstarted efforts to “bring services back to the Scotland District”.

“There is a planning programme for bringing services back to the Scotland District so that people will want to remain in the Scotland District living,” she emphasised.