Pizza man gets six months at Dodds for theft and breach Loop Barbados

It was a little too late for Troy Ryan Oneal Jordan, as he appeared once again before Chief Magistrate Ian Weekes pleading for leniency at Supreme Court #5.

“I’m at the mercy of the court,” Jordan told the chief magistrate.

The ‘pizza man’ appeared for two counts of Theft, which occurred on December 7, 2022 and January 11, 2023.

Last year December, Jordan stole a Louis Vuitton duffle bag from the display rack of 2 Bless Enterprise in Mall #41, Mandela Plaza, Swan Street, Bridgetown, St Michael. The duffle bag was valued at BBD $150.

Business owner Brenette Brathwaite observed CCTV footage of Jordan who she knew as the ‘pizza man’ removing bags from the display.

A month later, Jordan was again caught on CCTV stealing a bottle of whiskey valued at $136.09 from Channel Enterprises Ltd.

The on-duty clerk noticed a box of whiskey tucked in the corner of the store with the bottle missing. Upon checking the footage, she recognised Jordan who frequented the supermarket removing the bottle from the box and tucking it in his trousers.

Standing before, Chief Magistrate Weekes, Jordan’s reappearance in his court was questioned.

Weekes reminded the accused that he appeared before him in October 2022.

“You came to me in October last year and I gave you something called a suspended sentence and said you were to behave yourself for 18 months. You remember that?” the chief magistrate queried.

“That was a chance for you for the next year and a half to stay out of trouble,” Weekes emphasised.

The accused indicated he wanted to apologise to the court and to the people he stole from, and he was willing to pay for the items he stole. Jordan explained that he stole to recover the money he lost in pizza sales for his company, as his pizza sold for $9 a slice but other vendors ranged between $6 to $7.

But his cries fell on dear ears this time.

Jordan was sentenced to six months at Dodds Prison for the breach of the suspended sentence. He was also sentenced six months in prison for the thefts which will run concurrently with the first sentence.