Pinning of Trident ID at post offices discontinued Loop Barbados

The public is advised that with effect from Tuesday, November 7, 2023, the pinning of the Trident ID Cards at the post offices will be discontinued.

However, pinning of the Trident ID Cards will continue at the Granville Williams (Fairchild Street), Princess Alice Highway and Speightstown Bus Terminals from 8:30 am to 4 pm, Mondays to Saturdays.

Pinning of the Trident ID Cards will also continue at the National Insurance Office, Collymore Rock, St. Michael, and the Electoral Office, Warrens Tower II, Warrens, St. Michael, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 pm, Mondays to Fridays.