Pinning of Trident ID at NIS starts Loop Barbados

The public is advised that the Electoral and Boundaries Commission has discontinued the pinning of the Trident ID card at the Transport Board’s Weymoth Depot, Roebuck Street, St. Michael, effective Wednesday, October 11.

However, until further notice, persons may pin their Trident ID cards at the National Insurance Office, Culloden Road, St. Michael, Monday to Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Persons may continue to pin their Trident ID cards at:

The Electoral Office, Warrens Tower II, Warrens, St. Michael, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Mondays to Fridays.The Granville Williams, the Princess Alice and the Speightstown Bus Terminals, Mondays to Saturdays, 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., until December 29.The General Post Office, Cheapside, Bridgetown, Mondays to Fridays, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and the following post offices on Mondays, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., and Tuesdays to Fridays, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m., until October 27:Brittons Hill Post Office, Brittons Hill, St. Michael;Eagle Hall Post Office, President Kennedy Drive, St. Michael;Christ Church Post Office, Oistins, Christ Church;Worthing Post Office, Worthing, Christ Church;St. Andrew Post Office, Belleplaine, St. Andrew;St. George Post Office, The Valley, St. George;St. James Post Office, Police Station Complex, Holetown, St. James;St. John Post Office, Four Roads, St. John;St. Joseph Post Office, The Eric Holder Complex, Tamarind Hall, St. Joseph;St. Thomas Post Office, Welchman Hall, St. Thomas;St. Lucy Post Office, Benthams, St. Lucy;St. Peter Post Office, Speightstown, St. Peter; andSt. Philip Post Office, Emerald City Complex, Six Roads, St. Philip.