Pinelands women are BFA Women’s League Plate champions Loop Barbados

Pinelands women’s football team produced an outstanding and commanding display to be crowned the Barbados Football Association (BfA) Women’s Super League Plate champions.

Last night at the BFA Wildey Turf, the Pine ladies defeated Mavericks SC 3-1 to bring glory to the Pine and earn the club’s first national female football title.

A brace from Tekoa Hope in the 35th and 56th minutes set up Pinelands perfectly for victory.

Related Article Sport By Renaldo Gilkes

Giselle Richards added another goal for Pinelands in the 67th minute to seal the historic victory for Pinelands.

Tianna Sealy converted a 29th minute penalty kick for Mavericks’ lone goal of the match.

Kickstart Rush Genesis ladies finished in third position of the BFA Women’s Super League Cup competition courtesy of a 1-0 victory against RF Prime.

Kickstart Rush Genesis

It was a keenly contested encounter which saw both teams trading attacks and coming close to scoring on numerous occasions.

RF Prime had the best opportunity to open the scoring in the game, but Kerisha Catlyn’s second half penalty kick was fired high over the goal.

Kickstart Rush Genesis made them pay for that missed opportunity in the 60th minute.

Second half substitute Chazelle Cumberbatch took a corner from the right which found unmarked center back Rowland Kirton-Browne who directed her right foot shot into the bottom left-hand corner.

In the BFA Republic Cup third-place playoff encounter between southern neighbours Vanpur Malt Wotton FC and Dover Market/Phillips Bakery Paradise FC, the Dover boys easily brushed aside their opponents 6-1.

Raheim Sargeant, employed in a new role, scored twice to spearhead the Paradise attack in the absence of captain and national forward Armando “Sugar” Lashley.

Dover Market/Phillips Bakery Paradise FC

Sargeant scored his first goal in the 11th minute when he scored from the penalty spot. His cross from the left struck the arm of Wotton defender Zico Phillips and referee Edwin Adams awarded a penalty kick.

Wotton found themselves two goals behind in the 18th, as an instance of miscommunication occurred between goalkeeper Liam Brathwaite and defender Mario Farrell, which resulted in Brathwaite coming off his line to deal with a cross and Farrell heading the ball beyond the oncoming custodian, and into the goal.

Captain Kyle Gibson cut Paradise’s lead in half in the 21st minute.

Jabarry “Papi” Chandler’s freekick from just outside the penalty area was parried away by Paradise’s goalkeeper Jason Boxhill, but Gibson reacted quickly to strike the ball into the back of the net from close range.

Paradise restored their two-goal lead in the 48th minute when Sargeant ran onto a well-weighted pass from Ackeel “Apple” Applewhaite and placed the ball precisely into the bottom, right corner, beyond the outstretched hand of Brathwaite.

Deighton Griffith student and national under 17 forward Shamari Harewood came off the bench to score in the 70th and 76th minute, making it 5-1.

Jamaican international Mario Palmer scored Paradise’s sixth goal in stoppage time to confirm their third-place position in the Republic Cup.