Pinelands FC score big in BFA Republic Cup Loop Barbados

Pinelands FC earned a massive win last Sunday night at the Briar playing field, to move into second place in Zone 5 of the Barbados Football Association (BFA) Republic Cup.
The Pine lads were relentless as they hammered FC Mega Ballers 8-0 and moved onto six points from their three matches, which places them in a prime position to advance to the knockout phase of the competition, with two more group games remaining.
Abrahams United Silver Sands made the race for qualification in Zone 7 quite interesting, when they defeated Youngboyz FC 5-3, also at Briar Hall.
The result was Silver Sands’ second victory in three matches, drawing them level on points with Wotton FC and Kickstart Rush, who were 5-0 winners versus Eastern United at Rices.
Brittons Hill FC unbeaten run continued in Zone 4 as they put nine goals pass St Philip Academy, in a 9-1 slaughter at Greens.
In the feature match at Greens, Pride of Gall Hill edged United Stars Alliance (USA) 2-1 and climbed to the top of Zone 3 with seven points from three games, three more points than Claytons Kola Tonic Notre Dame, who have played a game less than Gall Hill.
Central League Spartans made a strong case for playoff qualification by defeating College Savannah 7-1 and now find themselves in joint second place in Zone 4 with Ellerton FC.
Benfica earned their first victory of the competition as they blanked FC Bydes Mill 2-0, who are yet to win an encounter.
Over at the Bridgefield playing field, Potential Ballers defeated a spirited Beverley Hills FC 2-1 to secure their second victory in as many matches.
Fitts Village won by a similar margin versus Technique FC to climb up to second place in Zone 1.
Other winners over the weekend were L&R United who brushed aside Carlton Red & White 4-1 at Rices, Scotty’s Car Rental St Andrew Lions managed to get by the Barbados Fire Service 3-2 and Bagatelle FC won their encounter versus Red Hill FC 3-1 at the Mahaica playing field in Speightstown.