Pinehill Dairy update on evaporated milk shortage

The management of Pinehill Dairy has released a statement regarding the evaporated milk shortage in Barbados.

“The management of Pinehill Dairy is confident that the shortage of evaporated milk on Barbadian store shelves is temporary,” Pinehill Dairy said in a recent statement.

Country Manager Shafia London assured:

“Our company remains steadfast in its commitment to provide and produce high-quality milk products and we have put measures in place to improve the availability of the Sungold evaporated milk into the trade as soon as possible.”

“Like many global dairy operators, we are facing ongoing global supply chain challenges affecting the procurement of raw materials for our Sungold evaporated milk,” Commercial Manager Khadija Marshall also advised.

“These challenges include disruptions in transportation, fluctuations in pricing, and competition for available inventory; all of which have collectively impacted the dairy’s ability to maintain adequate stock levels,” she also explained.

“In response the dairy has actively diversified its supplier base for milk powder to reduce its dependency on specific suppliers experiencing logistical challenges. The team is currently working with an alternative supplier and were at the quality assurance testing stage of their negotiations,” Pine Hill further said in a recent statement.

The company also promised to return evaporated milk availability to full production by September.

“The company is confident that consumers will see a gradual improvement in evaporated milk availability on store shelves in the coming weeks and should return to full production by September. In the meantime, the company has arranged the importation of temporary supplementary evaporated milk supplies to meet anticipated demand.”

Ms Marshall added:

“We appreciate the patience and understanding of our valued customers during this time. Rest assured, we are dedicated to resolving this issue swiftly and ensuring the abundant availability of our beloved Pinehill products in the shortest time.”