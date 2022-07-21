Pierre Cooke Jr: Easy access to drugs amongst youth a concern | Loop Barbados

A youth parliamentarian has charged that society has failed the young people of Barbados.

Pierre Cooke Jr, leader of Government Business in the Barbados National Youth Parliament, credited the breakdown in social morality to the absence of the traditional ‘village’ mentality.

…No child comes out waving a gun

During his presentation held in the Lower House today, Cooke contended that the proverb “it takes a village to raise a child” was not adhered to. He stressed that this current generation was raised by the media and external influences.

“We are leaving our children to be raised by Uncle Netflix and Aunty Youtube, no real guidance.

We have teachers that throw up their hands and say ‘Not me…that ain’t my problem, that ain’t my child’. No, it isn’t written in their job description but you have a responsibility to look out for young people who are in your care. Teach them some moral values,” said the youth parliamentarian.

“We live in a society now where people lock their doors and close their windows and say ‘What is out there has nothing to do with me’. That is not the position we should be taking as Barbadians, our young people need us,” he added.

While mentioning remarks made by former Education Minister Ronald Jones that students were possessed by demons, Cooke contended that some adults have given up on the island’s youth.

“Despite what some may argue and what some may believe, young people aren’t violent. No child comes out waving a gun,” he stressed.

The youth parliamentarian warned that gun violence was not the only alarming issue amongst the youth, but also drug use. He emphasised that a national approach was needed to curb this emerging trend.

“I don’t know if the powers that be know, but it is very easy for young people to get access to drugs in this country.

“We talk about the regulation of alcohol but the government wants to go a step further and look at other substances. If you look at the BARDIN [Barbados Drug Information Network] report from 2020 you will see some staggering, scary statistics about the availability of drugs to young people in this country. This needs a whole country, a whole government approach.”

Cooke maintained that early invention was imperative to curb the downward spiral of the nation’s youth. He also called for supportive developmental programmes and training programmes for young parents as well.

“The interventions we need to stop violence in this country start from young. Those first seven years of a child’s life are critical and that is where we need to start our interventions, that is where we need to start targeting young people for the future. The horse has left the stable in some instances. We can’t pull some back but we can start now to ensure we don’t have seven or 20 murders in one week,” said the youth parliamentarian.

He continued: “We need that village and until we bring ourselves back to that place, Christian understanding that you and you have a role in the development of young people, we will continue to see the issues we are having today.”